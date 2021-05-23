Video
Home Back Page

Nine more HC benches reconstituted to dispose of urgent cases virtually

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189
Staff Correspondent

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Saturday reconstituted nine more High Court (HC) benches for virtually hearing and disposing of urgent cases.
The Supreme Court will reopen today (Sunday) after a two-week annual vacation.
Of the nine benches, six are division bench comprising two judges and the rest three are single bench, according to a notification issued by the Chief Justice.
The division benches are of Justice Krishna Debnath and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajol; of Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique and Justice KM Hafizul Alam; of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim; of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Ahmed Sohel; of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil; and of Justice Shahidul Karim and Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman.
The single benches are of Justice Mahmudul Hoque; of Justice Zafar Ahmed and of Justice ASM Abdul Mobin.
With these, 16 benches of the HC will perform judicial functions from today, but they cannot hold hearing on anticipatory bail petitions till further notice.
A six-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain and its chamber court will conduct judicial functions virtually.


