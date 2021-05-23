

Khaled Mahmud tests C-19 positive

Mahmud, the team leader of Bangladesh national team, was supposed to enter the bio-bubble, created for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at Pan Pacific Sonagaon Hotel.

After returning to the country following the Test tour in Sri Lanka, Mahmud, also the former Bangladesh captain, was tested Covid-19 negative twice.

However before entering another team bubble, his sample was received and it returned positive even though he has no symptoms, said BCB Cricket Operations chairman Akram Khan. -BSS







