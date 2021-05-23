Video
Home Back Page

Info Minister To Journos

Don’t judge Rozina issue emotionally

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday urged journalists to look at the issue of Prothom Alo journalist Rozina Islam from a realistic point of view instead of considering it emotionally."Look at Rozina Islam issue from a realistic point of view instead of looking at it emotionally," he told the leaders of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ).
The BFUJ leaders met the minister at his Minto Road residence a day before a Dhaka court's order on the bail petition of Rozina in a case filed against her under the Official Secrets Act.
BFUJ president Molla Jalal, acting secretary general, Abdul Majid, senior journalist Syed Ishtiaque Reza, Dhaka Union of Journalists' (DUJ') joint secretary Khairul Alam, executive member Ibrahim Khalil Khokon and senior journalist Motahar Hossain were, among others, present.
Earlier, the newly-elected committee of Directors Guild, an organisation of television drama directors, met the minister at his residence.
Talking to reporters after the meeting, Dr Hasan alleged that an anti-state quarter is trying to take advantage of the incident involving Prothom Alo journalist Rozina Islam in the Health Ministry on May 17. "The Rozina Islam incident has been politicised as the anti-state quarters have become very active to take advantage of it by capitalising on it," he said.
The minister said, "No one is above law -- neither a minister and a secretary nor Rozina Islam. We've to be careful so that the anti-state elements can't use any of our activities as a weapon to harm the country." Besides, he said, various anti-state elements, who conspire against the country and spread false propaganda staying abroad, have also been seen to be very active over the incident. The minister said Khaleda Zia's former deputy press secretary Mushfiqul Fazal Ansari got a reply from an official on overall media by asking a question at the regular press briefing at the UN Secretary General's Office. "There's an evil effort to conduct a campaign over that reply that it was the UN's concern over the Rozina Issue. "The statement of a UN official and the UN's concern are not the same at all."    -UNB


