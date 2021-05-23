Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 May, 2021, 1:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh opt to bat against Sri Lanka in first ODI       Ongoing lockdown extended by one more week       Journalist Rozina Islam gets bail      
Home Back Page

Take up fish farming as livelihood, PM to youths

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday urged the youths to take up fish farming as their livelihood to exploit the huge scope of employment in this sector.
"There is a huge opportunity of employment in the sector and this should be utilised," she said in a pre-recorded video message to the 18th founding anniversary programme of Awami Matsyajibi League in Dhaka.
"We have taken measures to improve fish production through expansion of pisciculture and research," she said. Hasina said the government is providing training to the youths on fish farming, so that they can make the country more advanced in fish production. She said Karmasangsthan Bank is providing collateral-free loan to youths so that they can be self-reliant.
 The Prime Minister said instead of running after office jobs on completion of studies, educated young people can engage in fish production as a means of livelihood.
She said the government is establishing 100 economic zones across the country where food processing industries can be set up to create opportunities for marketing.
 The PM said in 1996, the Awami League government made the country self-sufficient in food-grains production and after forming the government in 2009 it focused on increasing nutrition along with food. In this connection, she said that the per capita fish consumption at the country is now 62 grams.
She said that due to the government's initiative to ensure nutrition, the citizens no longer suffer from malnutrition. The  premier said that to increase fish production further, which is now around 50 lakh metric tonnes a year, the government is renovating ponds, excavating canals, beel and rivers. She also said that the government has taken up special measures to improve Hilsa production, in which Bangladesh is number one now. "To stop Hilsa catching during the breeding season, the government is distributing free food among the fishermen (temporarily jobless)," she said.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5 injured in Sonargaon factory gas leak fire
Talks on how to resolve crisis at Companyganj
Owners urge govt to allow them to open restaurants
Road accidents claim five lives in Ctg, N’ganj
Bangladesh Navy as part of its humanitarian aid to face Covid-19 pandemic distributing cash and food stuff
Designs invited for Bangamata Award
Nine more HC benches reconstituted to dispose of urgent cases virtually
Bangladesh urgently seeks 1.6m AstraZeneca doses from UK  


Latest News
Complainant can withdraw case against Rozina: Law Minister
Indonesia finds new COVID cluster after cargo ship infections
Another cyclone coming, alerts PM Hasina
Bangladesh opt to bat against Sri Lanka in first ODI
Bangladesh dropping ‘except Israel’ from passports: what the government says
India Covid-19 daily deaths fall below 4,000
icddr,b relies on Microsoft Dynamics 365 as its next-generation ERP software platform
206 India returnees put under quarantine in Cumilla
Volcano erupts in Congo, thousands flee Goma
India start-ups eye pandemic profits
Most Read News
China’s Teesta project: Long-awaited solution
VCs’ corruption engulfing public universities
3 killed, 28 wounded as strong quakes rattle China
Ice-cream seller honoured at international cricket venue
Myanmar ethnic army attacks jade mining town, media say
Creator of Aparajeyo Bangla-the symbol of our identity and sovereignty 
Brig Gen Nazmul made Chief of Staff at Office of Military Affairs at UN HQ
Padma Bridge with Own Finance: A Great Opportunity for National Unity
India's daily Covid-19 deaths remain above 4,000 for the second day
NCDs: A greater threat than C-19 to women and their socio-economic scenario
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft