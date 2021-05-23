Video
City News

75-year-old woman set on fire in Narail, dies

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NARAIL, May 22: A 75-year-old woman died after she was allegedly set on fire at Jamrildanga in Narail's Kalia upazila on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Saleha Begum, wife of Nur Mohammad Khandaker, whose son was hacked to death by miscreants a few days ago.
The alleged crime occurred in the early hours of Saturday when the woman was fast asleep on the porch of her house.
Kalia Police Station OC Sheikh Koni Mia said the body was recovered and sent to Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.     -UNB


