3,350 Bangladeshis return through Benapole; 17 test Covid positive

Benapole, May 22: Despite travel restrictions and locked borders, 3,350 Bangladeshis returned through Benapole land port since April 26.

Seventeen of these India returnees have tested positive for Covid-19, said Benapole immigration officials.

Utpal Roy, medical officer of Benapole immigration health department, said people returning from India are being sent to 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Those who are already infected or getting infected later are being sent to the red zone of Jashore General Hospital's Corona Unit, said the medical officer.

Benapole port immigration sources said most of the returnees went to India for treatment and are returning with special permission from the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Some of the returnees said Bangladeshis would not have gone to India for treatment if our health service was developed enough.

Officer-in-Charge of Benapole immigration check post Ahsan Habib said everyday Bangladeshis are returning from India with NOC and Indians stuck in Bangladesh are following the same procedure.

Bangladesh's border with India has remained shut since April 26 as the number of cases soared in the neighbouring country. But the movement of cargoes has remained unaffected. -UNB



