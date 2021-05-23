Destroy aedes-breeding puddles or face penalty, warns LGRD minister

Dhaka city dwellers found with Aedes mosquito-breeding puddles in and around their homes will be penalised, Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam said on Saturday.

He said this while speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of Aedes Mosquito, Dengue and Chikungunya awareness campaign organised by Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) in Mirpur.

Both the North and the South city corporations will operate mobile courts against those who fail to destroy breeding grounds of mosquitoes despite repeated warnings," he said.

They have appointed 10 magistrates to run the mobile courts, he said.

"A community cannot suffer due to the negligence of a few," Tajul said adding "It is a punishable offense."

He said the City Corporations cannot always go door to door to kill mosquitos and so the people are being made aware through campaigns.

Aedes mosquito is responsible for spreading dengue and chikungunya fever.

DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam was present at the event and agreed with the minister on the need for civic awareness. -UNB











