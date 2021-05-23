Fakhrul visits ailing BNP leader Rizvi

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday visited his party colleague Ruhul Kabir Rizvi at his Adabar residence as he has been suffering from post-Covid complications.

Fakhrul along with BNP's health affairs secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam went Rizvi's house around 11:30am and enquired about his health condition and treatment.

They stayed there for a while and talked to BNP senior joint secretary general Rizvi and his wife.

Talking to UNB, Dr Rafqi said though Rizvi was discharged from the hospital over a month ago, he is still suffering from various post-Covid complications.

He hoped that the BNP leader would fully recover soon.

Rizvi was admitted to Square Hospitals in the city on March 17, a day after he was found positive for the Coronavirus.

He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital with breathing difficulties on April 1.

As he tested negative for the virus on April 17, the BNP leader was discharged from the hospital two days later.

He has been undergoing treatment at home under a specialist physician since then. -UNB













