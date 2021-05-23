Lille ready to knock PSG off perch in tense French finale

PARIS, MAY 22: A tight French title race culminates Sunday with table toppers Lille a win away from dethroning Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain as champions.

Christophe Galtier's outfit have no major stars but are unbeaten away since November and travel to mid-table Angers, a team who have lost five of their last six league games. On 80 points, Lille hold a slender one-point lead over PSG who won the French Cup in midweek.

Galtier has been a tower of strength at the head of three-time former champions Lille, and is confident his charges will complete the job. Turkish veteran striker Burak Yilmaz, 35, is Lille's top scorer with 15 goals, compared to the league-leading 26 of Mbappe, but there is a palpable sense of unity at the club.

Lille, bidding to win the title for the first time in a decade, have a budget which is smaller than that of Lyon, Marseille and Monaco as well as PSG.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino insisted his side will hold their nerve at Brest who are desperate to avoid being dragged into the relegation play-off spot. -AFP















