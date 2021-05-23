Domingo backs Liton, Soumya to fire in series against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo backed Liton Das and Soumya to come all guns blazing in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

The first match of the series starts today (Sunday) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

While the duo had already showed what they are capable of, they are simply not enough consistent, which is now a headache for the team management, as it is believed that they are the two who could lead Bangladesh team in the absence of the senior players like Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim.

But Domingo didn't want to lose his faith in them and made sure he would continue to back them.

"I have a lot of faith in Liton, who I think is a quality player. He needs a bit of luck. I don't think there's a question mark in his ability. All players go through five or six games when they don't do well. I think the challenge is to make sure you keep backing those players. I think a big score is just around the corner," Domingo said here today during a virtual press conference.

"Soumya is good enough in both roles. He can be an option lower down but he can play in the top-order. He batted at No 3 in New Zealand."

Domingo also had the headache of finding a genuine all-rounder in which Saifuddin was tested. But Saifuddin's poor form with willow came as a blow for the team's aspiration.

"I think we are trying to find someone that can slot into the No 7 role - a batter who can offer a spin bowling option. There's Afif and Mosaddek while we have floated with the idea of Soumya being down there. Mosaddek is competing for a spot in the lower middle order. Someone who can finish games, good fielder - a good package who can bat and bowl."

However, Domingo is relaxed with his bowling option and hinted that with Shakib Al Hasan back in the team, his side would go with three pacers in the first ODI against Sri Lanka.

"Three seamers is definitely an option going into tomorrow's game. Shakib back and Riyad being able to bowl, it provides us with good spinning options," he said. -BSS



