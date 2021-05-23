Video
Home Sports

Women\'s Football League

Bashundhara Kings stuns FC Brahmanbaria 6-0

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Sports Reporter

Women's Football LeagueBashundhara Kings won its third consecutive match in the ongoing Women's Football League outplaying FC Brahmanbaria by 6-0 margin on Saturday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur in Dhaka.
In the big margin match, striker Krishna Rani Sarker made a hat-trick scoring three goals. Shamsunnahar Jr. made a brace and striker Maria Manda netted one. Krishna Rani opened the score-sheet following a seven-minute goal and doubled the lead in the 16th minute. After Shamsunnahar Jr. made her move and scored the team's third and her first in the 54th minute, Krishna completed her hat-trick scoring soon in the 56th minute. Shamsunnahar Jr. Scored her second in the 59th minute. Maria waited till the 89th minute to hit the post and extend the winning score.
Bashundhara women are leading the point table with nine points from three matches while the Brahmanbaria team is at the third place with six points from the same number of matches.
The women's league has two matches next Saturday. Cumilla United Club will meet Sadya Pushkorini Juba Sporting Club at 2:15 pm while Jamalpur Kacharipara XI will engage with Nasrin Sports Academy at 4:15 pm.









