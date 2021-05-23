Alesha named Bangladesh cricket's title sponsor till 2023

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named Alesha Holdings Limited as the title sponsor of all home series of the Tigers for the coming two years.

From May 2021, including the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, to October 2023, Bangladesh will play 10 home series, which included seven Tests, 18 ODIs and 19 T20 Internationals.

In all, the BCB has sold the sponsorship rights and ground branding rights of 44 international matches.

The BCB has invited tenders for home series sponsorship and ground branding rights for two years after the sale of team sponsors, kit sponsors and TV rights. The country's cricket governing body has set a floor price of Tk 26 crore.

The Impress-Matra consortium bought the rights to the home series for a maximum of Tk 32.55 crore. Alesha Holdings and Walton bought the sponsorship from the advertising company.

The BCB announced the names of Walton and Alesha Holdings as sponsors at a press conference in front of the Sher-e-Bangla Academy building in Mirpur on Saturday. The two-year journey is going to start with the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka series.

The title sponsor of this series is Alesha Mart, a sister concern of Alesha Holdings, and Walton is the power sponsor. In celebration of Bangabandhu's birth centenary, the name of the series is 'Bangabandhu ODI Series 2021-Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Presented by Alesha Mart, Powered by Walton'.

BCB chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, Alesha Mart executive director Nahid Jahan and Walton Group executive director Uday Hakim were present at the press conference.

Nizam Uddin Chowdhury thanked Alesha Holdings and Walton, saying, "We had floated the tender for the sale of the home series rights for a long term. We are getting more than we expected. Bangladesh Cricket Board thanks Alesha Holdings and Walton. Walton has always been with our cricket development. This time we have Alesha Holdings by our side. '

Nahid Jahan said, "Alesha Mart is working to serve the consumers in the market of Bangladesh. Cricket is a platform where everyone in Bangladesh works together. Alesha Holdings will be involved for the next two years to take cricket one step further and inspire the Bangladesh cricket team." -BSS



















