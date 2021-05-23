Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 May, 2021, 1:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh opt to bat against Sri Lanka in first ODI       Ongoing lockdown extended by one more week       Journalist Rozina Islam gets bail      
Home Sports

Alesha named Bangladesh cricket's title sponsor till 2023

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named Alesha Holdings Limited as the title sponsor of all home series of the Tigers for the coming two years.
From May 2021, including the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, to October 2023, Bangladesh will play 10 home series, which included seven Tests, 18 ODIs and 19 T20 Internationals.
In all, the BCB has sold the sponsorship rights and ground branding rights of 44 international matches.
The BCB has invited tenders for home series sponsorship and ground branding rights for two years after the sale of team sponsors, kit sponsors and TV rights. The country's cricket governing body has set a floor price of Tk 26 crore.
The Impress-Matra consortium bought the rights to the home series for a maximum of Tk 32.55 crore. Alesha Holdings and Walton bought the sponsorship from the advertising company.
The BCB announced the names of Walton and Alesha Holdings as sponsors at a press conference in front of the Sher-e-Bangla Academy building in Mirpur on Saturday. The two-year journey is going to start with the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka series.
The title sponsor of this series is Alesha Mart, a sister concern of Alesha Holdings, and Walton is the power sponsor. In celebration of Bangabandhu's birth centenary, the name of the series is 'Bangabandhu ODI Series 2021-Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Presented by Alesha Mart, Powered by Walton'.
BCB chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, Alesha Mart executive director Nahid Jahan and Walton Group executive director Uday Hakim were present at the press conference.
Nizam Uddin Chowdhury thanked Alesha Holdings and Walton, saying, "We had floated the tender for the sale of the home series rights for a long term. We are getting more than we expected. Bangladesh Cricket Board thanks Alesha Holdings and Walton. Walton has always been with our cricket development. This time we have Alesha Holdings by our side. '
Nahid Jahan said, "Alesha Mart is working to serve the consumers in the market of Bangladesh. Cricket is a platform where everyone in Bangladesh works together. Alesha Holdings will be involved for the next two years to take cricket one step further and inspire the Bangladesh cricket team."    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Colombia has Copa America games stripped after unrest
Lille ready to knock PSG off perch in tense French finale
Kane hints at ManC move, praising 'striker's dream' De Bruyne
FIFA 'open to everything' including World Cup every two years
Coach working on boys' formation, scoring
Domingo backs Liton, Soumya to fire in series against Sri Lanka
Bashundhara Kings stuns FC Brahmanbaria 6-0
Bangladesh stresses on developing young players with WC in mind


Latest News
Complainant can withdraw case against Rozina: Law Minister
Indonesia finds new COVID cluster after cargo ship infections
Another cyclone coming, alerts PM Hasina
Bangladesh opt to bat against Sri Lanka in first ODI
Bangladesh dropping ‘except Israel’ from passports: what the government says
India Covid-19 daily deaths fall below 4,000
icddr,b relies on Microsoft Dynamics 365 as its next-generation ERP software platform
206 India returnees put under quarantine in Cumilla
Volcano erupts in Congo, thousands flee Goma
India start-ups eye pandemic profits
Most Read News
China’s Teesta project: Long-awaited solution
VCs’ corruption engulfing public universities
3 killed, 28 wounded as strong quakes rattle China
Ice-cream seller honoured at international cricket venue
Myanmar ethnic army attacks jade mining town, media say
Creator of Aparajeyo Bangla-the symbol of our identity and sovereignty 
Brig Gen Nazmul made Chief of Staff at Office of Military Affairs at UN HQ
Padma Bridge with Own Finance: A Great Opportunity for National Unity
India's daily Covid-19 deaths remain above 4,000 for the second day
NCDs: A greater threat than C-19 to women and their socio-economic scenario
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft