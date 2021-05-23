Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 May, 2021, 1:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh opt to bat against Sri Lanka in first ODI       Ongoing lockdown extended by one more week       Journalist Rozina Islam gets bail      
Home Sports

Bangladesh are favourites as home team, says Domingo

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh�s Shakib Al Hasan (L) speaks to team's head coach Russell Domingo during a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, ahead of their first one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka. photo: AFP

Bangladesh�s Shakib Al Hasan (L) speaks to team's head coach Russell Domingo during a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, ahead of their first one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka. photo: AFP

The three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is going to start today. Tigers' Head Coach Russell Domingo thinks that both hosts and guests are equals in terms of strengths but his pupils are favourite as home side.
"I think both the teams are equally capable. Playing International cricket at home ground is a big factor," Domingo told in a virtual press conference on Saturday, "From this point of view, we'll start the series as favourites".
The maestro still shows respect for guests. He said, "We can't take Sri Lanka as weaker side, they have few quality players, who must be try to show their capabilities".
Bangladesh lost all the ODIs and T20i matches during New Zealand tour and conceded Test series 1-0 against Sri Lanka. Domingo wants to take lessons from those games. "We'd been going through a tough time. We have to take lesson from the mistakes of last couple of months," he explained.
"If we can play according to our strengths, we'll be capable of creating winnings chances. Results always can't be controlled but we can control our preparation, mindset and mentality," Domingo illustrated further.
Shakib's return gives dept to Bangladesh spin department. So Domingo wants to focus on his pace bowlers. The head master further said, "Playing with three pacers can be a way. Since Shakib Al Hasan return and Mahmudullah Riyad started bowling, so we are not worried about spin now".
Doming is expecting a sporting wicket for the series. "I think that wickets of One-day Cricket should favour batsmen, and I am expecting a good wicket here," he expressed his hope.
"Temperature is very hot in last few days, which must affect the nature of the wicket," he stated.
The next matches of the series are slated for May 25 and 28 respectively.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Colombia has Copa America games stripped after unrest
Lille ready to knock PSG off perch in tense French finale
Kane hints at ManC move, praising 'striker's dream' De Bruyne
FIFA 'open to everything' including World Cup every two years
Coach working on boys' formation, scoring
Domingo backs Liton, Soumya to fire in series against Sri Lanka
Bashundhara Kings stuns FC Brahmanbaria 6-0
Bangladesh stresses on developing young players with WC in mind


Latest News
Complainant can withdraw case against Rozina: Law Minister
Indonesia finds new COVID cluster after cargo ship infections
Another cyclone coming, alerts PM Hasina
Bangladesh opt to bat against Sri Lanka in first ODI
Bangladesh dropping ‘except Israel’ from passports: what the government says
India Covid-19 daily deaths fall below 4,000
icddr,b relies on Microsoft Dynamics 365 as its next-generation ERP software platform
206 India returnees put under quarantine in Cumilla
Volcano erupts in Congo, thousands flee Goma
India start-ups eye pandemic profits
Most Read News
China’s Teesta project: Long-awaited solution
VCs’ corruption engulfing public universities
3 killed, 28 wounded as strong quakes rattle China
Ice-cream seller honoured at international cricket venue
Myanmar ethnic army attacks jade mining town, media say
Creator of Aparajeyo Bangla-the symbol of our identity and sovereignty 
Brig Gen Nazmul made Chief of Staff at Office of Military Affairs at UN HQ
Padma Bridge with Own Finance: A Great Opportunity for National Unity
India's daily Covid-19 deaths remain above 4,000 for the second day
NCDs: A greater threat than C-19 to women and their socio-economic scenario
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft