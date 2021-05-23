Bangladesh are favourites as home team, says Domingo



Bangladesh�s Shakib Al Hasan (L) speaks to team's head coach Russell Domingo during a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, ahead of their first one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka. photo: AFP

"I think both the teams are equally capable. Playing International cricket at home ground is a big factor," Domingo told in a virtual press conference on Saturday, "From this point of view, we'll start the series as favourites".

The maestro still shows respect for guests. He said, "We can't take Sri Lanka as weaker side, they have few quality players, who must be try to show their capabilities".

Bangladesh lost all the ODIs and T20i matches during New Zealand tour and conceded Test series 1-0 against Sri Lanka. Domingo wants to take lessons from those games. "We'd been going through a tough time. We have to take lesson from the mistakes of last couple of months," he explained.

"If we can play according to our strengths, we'll be capable of creating winnings chances. Results always can't be controlled but we can control our preparation, mindset and mentality," Domingo illustrated further.

Shakib's return gives dept to Bangladesh spin department. So Domingo wants to focus on his pace bowlers. The head master further said, "Playing with three pacers can be a way. Since Shakib Al Hasan return and Mahmudullah Riyad started bowling, so we are not worried about spin now".

Doming is expecting a sporting wicket for the series. "I think that wickets of One-day Cricket should favour batsmen, and I am expecting a good wicket here," he expressed his hope.

"Temperature is very hot in last few days, which must affect the nature of the wicket," he stated.

The next matches of the series are slated for May 25 and 28 respectively.



















