Sunday, 23 May, 2021, 1:54 PM
Tigers, Lions lock horns series opener today

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh�s team members attend a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 22, 2021, ahead of their first one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh's team members attend a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 22, 2021, ahead of their first one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will face off each other today in the starter of the three-match ODI series. Both the sides are opting for a winning start. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will host the match that will be commenced at 1:00pm (BST).
The series is the part of the ICC World Cup Super League and Tigers are at six on the points table with 30 points, which they bagged crushing West Indies at home earlier part of the year. Another clean triumph will lift them on the top of the table, since they will be the 1st team of the event to register 60 points. England are table topper with 40 points.
Sri Lanka in the contrary are the table quenchers with couple of negative points after getting swept by West Indians. They are also optimistic to open the accounts in the event defeating hosts.
Bangladesh are the full strength side after a long time with the inclusion of Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. Shakib played his lone international series against after lifting ICC's ban on him. It was in January against West Indies. His comeback undoubtedly strengthen Bangladesh tent in all departments.
Skipper Tamim Iqbal is sure to open with Liton Das and Shakib is obvious at 3. Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun and Mahmudullah are the next auto choices in the batting order. Either of Mosaddek Hossain and Afif Hossain Dhrubo will be seen as finisher.
Mehidy Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin and Taskin Ahmed are the possible members of Bangladesh bowling unit alongside Mustafiz.
Sri Lanka under the new captain Kusal Perera are surely to come up with a lot of tender faces since SLC dropped a bunch of senior players from the ODI squad including skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and veteran cricketer Angelo Mathews. Still they have some good performers like Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhanajaya de Silva in the batting order. Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmanth Chameera, Isuru Udana and Wanindu Hasaranga are proven Lankan performers with the ball.
Hot Dhaka weather shows uninterrupted cricket since the sky will remain fully clear. Toss winning side possibly decide to chase considering low scoring track records at SBNCC, where chasing sides win most of the times. Besides ball gripping will be a problem for bowlers at night.












