

Md Zillur Rahaman



In the last few weeks, anger has spread out among Palestinians over a controversial decision to evict four Palestinian families from the Arab-inhabited area of Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem. The land is suddenly occupied by a group of extremist Jews. Jerusalem city authorities and a so-called lower court in the city ruled in favor of the claim that is where the anger of the Palestinians started. The Palestinians have long had suspicions that the Israel is determined to oust them from Jerusalem by various means.



Over the last few weeks, Sheikh Zarah and various places in the Old City of Jerusalem have seen the scene of sporadic clashes with Palestinian teenagers with Lehaba and members of some more extremist Jewish organizations. Meanwhile, at the beginning of Ramadan, the situation became grimmer when the police imposed some restrictions on the Palestinians in Jerusalem.



Many believe that the recent violence is centered on plans for a flag procession of extreme Jews on Jerusalem Day. This day is observed by the Jews in commemoration of the 1967 occupation of East Jerusalem. Every year on May 10, thousands of ultra Jews march out at the Palestinian territories of East Jerusalem and many Palestinians brok their fast in the evening at the Damascus Gate in the old city during Ramadan.



This time, the Israeli police suddenly banned it--which caused extreme anger among the Palestinians. Coincidentally, this year the 'Jerusalem Day' fell within Ramadan. The Palestinians wanted the procession to change course but neither the Israeli police nor the city authorities listened, which angered the Palestinians. However, in a last-minute decision on May 10, 2021, the procession was not allowed to enter the Palestinian territories.



Israeli internal politics causes bloodshed of Palestinians



Then, on April 6, 2021, President Reuven Rivlin allowed Netanyahu to form a government within May 4, 2021 but Netanyahu failed. This has created a chance for the country's opposition to form a government. Now because of the events in Jerusalem, the evictions of Palestinian families, the Arab political parties are no longer willing to talk. On the other hand, after May 10, 2021, Lapid and his current allies have no choice but to support the government and the army.



Israeli President Reuven Rivlin recently lamented that the internal political conflicts are extremely dangerous. He described his tenure as president for the past seven years and his previous 13 years as Speaker of Knesset as a tragedy for his life. He warned that Israel's very existence would be in jeopardy if a political framework was not developed.



The political debate and crisis over the formation of the Israeli government began in 2016. In December of this year, Netanyahu's party and coalition partners agreed to hold elections in April 2019 and then the election was held in April 2019. In this election, both the major parties got 35 seats each. The country's parliament has a total of 120 seats in the Knesset. However, 61 seats are needed to form the government. As a result, the Blue and White Party, led by Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz, failed to form a government. Then two more elections were held but no party could form a government.



Israel is facing the same problem for the fourth time in the last two years. Neither the Prime Minister nor his opponents actually got the absolute majority to go to power. Meanwhile, an Arab group called Ra'am in Hebrew (also known as the United Arab List) has become the kingmaker. The party gained about five seats.



It should be noted here that out of the 9 million people in Zionist Israel, there are about 1.9 million Arabs who remained in the Israeli border and about 0.75 million Palestinians fled their homes or were expelled. Although many Arabs who are citizens of Israel prefer to introduce themselves Palestinians or Israeli Palestinians, others refer to themselves as Israeli Arabs. The majority of Arabs in Israel are Sunni, and the second largest minority is Christian. Arab political parties have been vocal in their support for equal rights for Arabs in the country, as well as their support for Palestine.



Led by conservative Muslim Mansoor Abbas, the Ra'am faction is an Islamist group formed in the religious ideology of Hamas. Founded in 1996, the party has won seats in the Israeli parliament since its inception. Mansoor Abbas is now at the center of politics at a crucial time in Israel's political history. Arab community's overall bargaining power paved the way for the party to become a 'kingmaker'.



Although the media says it is not yet clear how they will work together with Netanyahu and his coalition partners. Ra'am could agree to support Netanyahu even if he is not in the coalition in Jerusalem but whatever the deal, Abbas is now convinced that the bargaining power is in his hands. He says he will make the best decision for Israel's Arab population. Although many are still not sure about this and they predict the alliance between Likud and Ra'am will not be good for the Palestinians.



However, Lapid's efforts to form a coalition government have been put at risk, so Netanyahu will definitely get the political benefits of the current conflict. Now, under the pressure of the situation, if Lapid fails to form an alliance, there is a possibility of another round of elections in Israel, and the conflict with the Palestinians may help Netanyahu in that election but it is hard to predict at this time what will happen after the conflict between Hamas and Israel.



The writer is a banker and freelance contributor















