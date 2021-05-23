Prospects of MFIs for economic development of migrant families

Hundreds of thousand Bangladeshi people particularly the rural youths both male and female leave the country each year in search of better employment and livelihood opportunities. Approximately more than 10 million Bangladeshi workers staying in different countries of the world and thus it estimated that about 3-4 million people directly depends on the remittances that send by these migrant workers. These remittances not only contribute to scale-up the living standard of the migrant families but also foster the rural economic development in different means like reducing poverty, create overseas employment opportunities for neighbors and relatives, make investment in local enterprises and business, and increase household purchase power.



According to BMET statistics, Cumilla, Chattogram, Brahmanbaria, Tangail, Dhaka, Chandpur, Noakhali, Narsingdiand Munshiganj districts are top source district for migrant workers, though many people leave the country from other districts as well in search of better livelihood and employment opportunities. Some studies of BMET and NGOs mentioned that, the overseas migration is popular in the rural and semi-urban areas where the people has limited access to get safe migration information, skill training and financial services from both public and private institutions and hence mostly depends on local migration brokers or so called Dalal who ultimately exploit them in different means including charging high, and supply false visa and job contract.



Though there are migration regulation institutions and welfare offices (like: District Employment and Manpower Office, Technical Training Center, Expatriate Welfare Desk and ProbashiKallayan Bank) at district level which are yet to cover all districts. Apparently, the migration service providing offices are functioning better at the mentioned districts where migration is common phenomena, not well at other districts which have lower trends for overseas employment. Nonetheless, Public service providing institutions, and NGOs and their donor agencies limits their services only in the migration prone areas and suggestively ignoring the other districts.



As a consequence, the vulnerability of migrants from other districts for exploitation and trafficking are increasing.However, lack of comprehensive and inclusive action plan or policies to regulate the NGO activities for extension of services for migrant communities covering left behind districts eventually depriving the migrants to access safe migration information and receive welfare services in hassle free means.



Key features of Microfinance Institutions:Being the homeland of microfinance, Bangladesh use microfinance as rural development strategies to reduce poverty as well as enhance economic growth. It became popular in Bangladesh as well as world because of easy access to small loans and practices savings by the poor and most marginalized people. Microfinance also used as tool for promoting financial inclusion targeting the excluded people who resides in rural areas and do not get opportunity to receive services from formal financial institutions.



As of 31st December 2020 data of Microcredit Regulatory Authority (MRA), currently there are 746 registered Microfinance Institutions (MFIs)- which are also Development Organization or NGO in nature, and serving 30 million clients covering 64 districts and all sub-districts of Bangladesh. According to MRA annual report 2018, these MFIs provided services to 31.22 million clients among whom 25.40 million were borrower of loans through 18,196 branches spreading all over the country. This sector ultimately circulates around taka 1,600 billion in the economy of Bangladesh with total loan outstanding of around taka 900 billion. Interestingly, majority of the clients of these MFIs are micro entrepreneurs who resides in rural areas, informal in nature, struggling to survive and reluctant to receive services from formal financial institutions.



Though there are thousands of NGOs working with different development issues including poverty reduction, women empowerment and equity, enterprise development, disaster management, education, health, safe migration and protecting civic rights; fewer of these NGOs have wider coverage, office set-up at rural level and network at household level. Palli Karma Shahayak Foundation (PKSF)- an apex development organization as well as the core lending agency of microfinance funds established by Bangladesh government has more than 200 MFI partners who works at grassroots level andserving total 1,07,81,660 borrowers. These MFIs usually provides micro-credits in different schemes and through projects of PKSF like: Rural Microcredit, Urban Microcredit, Microenterprise loan, and Seasonal loan. With the support of PKSF, these MFIs as well as NGOs are implementing other programs namely employment generation through Vocational (UJJIBITO), Technical training (SEIP), enterprise development (SEP), Micro-insurance etc., which eventually abetting millions of people to reduce poverty.



Existing services of MFIs for migrants: Access to receive remittances from village or union level is still challenging for migrant families as fewer of the banks or remittance transfer agent has branches or such services at village or union level except the mobile money transfer agent and the families need to pay extra money for transportation. Addressing the needs, some MFIs like ASA, BURO, SSS and TMSS has been rendering foreign remittance services with the collaboration of different Banks and remittance transfer agents to provide faster and safer money transfer to the relatives of expatriate Bangladeshi nationals through branches located in rural and urban areas and which has easy accessibility for the target population. Moreover, noticing the financial needs and challenges a migrant worker face while accessingdifferent loan products from formal financial institutions or banks, some MFI like SAJIDA Foundation, BRAC, and BASTOB alreadystarted to disburse migration loan as well as enterprise loan to migrant workers and their families.From the field observation and beneficiary data managed by MFIs like BASA, and BASTOB; a good number of migrant family members including the returnee migrant workers and migrant spouses are members and loan borrowers of these MFIs, while majority of these migrant families have taken credit support for expanding their enterprise, and even to manage migration cost.



Prospects of MFIs to integrate migrant in mainstream program: As the microcredit consider poor and disadvantaged people as member or borrower who own a house and doing income generating activities at household level; the migration typically has been placed in discourse of microfinance. Though the PKSF and microfinance regulatory authority yet not recognize the migration loan as regular component of micro-credit schemes, some MFIs from their own interest started to offer such product based on the plea of ground, and view MFIs as potential actors through which migrant households could empower to invest their remittances in productive sector, reduce rural poverty and create employment.



With the strength of wider coverage with official set-up, access to communicate people at village or household level, availability of liquid money, skill manpower and strong and systematic monitoring system including maintaining digital database; microfinance institutions are perceived to be uniquely equipped to support migration and remittance-led development programs. Apart from loan support and remittance receiving services, these MFIs has the strength to facilitate remittance investment in productive sectors including development of local and traditional enterprises, promoting innovative business, knowledge transfer and skill enhancement from returnee migrant workers to community people and vice versa through projects like SEP, SEIP, UJJIBITO, and promote financial inclusion.



Maintaining database of individual members of a village group in digital means could also consider as unique strength of microfinance institutions, which could be used by the expatriate ministry to create migrant family database and could analyze their situation and identify their needs and act accordingly. If orientate properly, these MFIs also could be a resource center for migrants from where safe migration information and financial education on remittance management could provide to minimize the risk of unsafe migration and trafficking as well as making migration a profitable one. Therefore, the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment alone with PKSF, MRA, Finance ministry and Bangladesh Bank needs tostep forward to formulate policies or adopt strategies to address migration and remittance issue in the institutional services.



