

Improve workers’ life, increase tea export



Now, we have to create opportunities for them. Aspiration must be awakened in them so that they can have a better life. A congenial environment must be created for their education. The scope of social protection should be increased. Concerted efforts by the government, the owners and NGOs will yield good results in this regard. Once tea was at the forefront of our export products but it has lost that position. In order to restore the tea industry to a strong position on the list of export-oriented sectors, increasing social protection for tea workers is imperative. It is widely recognized that tea workers are deprived of education and health services. Tea garden workers were once considered slaves, but even though that situation has changed, these workers are still socially isolated. Tea workers have now been brought under civic amenities, but their basic needs like education and health have not been fully ensured. These two vital issues, for the tea garden labourers and their children, should be focused.There is inequality in earned leaves. Workers in other industries receive one day of earned leave every 18 work days, but for tea workers it is one day for every 22 days of work. Temporary workers usually do not receive full rations, medical care and paid leave. While companies are supposed to distribute 5 per cent of their profits among workers, they seldom give it. Workers receive a small pension at the end of their employment, but do not receive gratuity.However, in order to improve export tea we have to think about the whole industry. We have to think about how the productivity of this industry can be increased so that it can have a greater share of the international tea market--apart from that of the domestic market. Our domestic market is strong, which is good thing. Since there is a large market for this product outside the country, exports should be increased. Hence, workers should be given importance to compliance issues. It will add pace to our overall economic growth.Fortunately, an initiative is underway to set up a combined fund with regard to the issue of 5 per cent profit sharing. This is being done so that there is no discrimination against the workers. In 2016, tea garden families lived under poverty lines was 24 per cent at the national level. In 2018 a survey, operated by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and Unicef, showed 74 per cent of tea garden families live below the poverty line. The statistics shows a grim situation of the workers.Now, we have to create opportunities for them. Aspiration must be awakened in them so that they can have a better life. A congenial environment must be created for their education. The scope of social protection should be increased. Concerted efforts by the government, the owners and NGOs will yield good results in this regard.