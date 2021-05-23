Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 May, 2021, 1:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh opt to bat against Sri Lanka in first ODI       Ongoing lockdown extended by one more week       Journalist Rozina Islam gets bail      
Home Editorial

Improve workers’ life, increase tea export

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

Improve workers’ life, increase tea export

Improve workers’ life, increase tea export

Once tea was at the forefront of our export products but it has lost that position. In order to restore the tea industry to a strong position on the list of export-oriented sectors, increasing social protection for tea workers is imperative. It is widely recognized that tea workers are deprived of education and health services. Tea garden workers were once considered slaves, but even though that situation has changed, these workers are still socially isolated. Tea workers have now been brought under civic amenities, but their basic needs like education and health have not been fully ensured. These two vital issues, for the tea garden labourers and their children, should be focused.

There is inequality in earned leaves. Workers in other industries receive one day of earned leave every 18 work days, but for tea workers it is one day for every 22 days of work. Temporary workers usually do not receive full rations, medical care and paid leave. While companies are supposed to distribute 5 per cent of their profits among workers, they seldom give it. Workers receive a small pension at the end of their employment, but do not receive gratuity.

However, in order to improve export tea we have to think about the whole industry. We have to think about how the productivity of this industry can be increased so that it can have a greater share of the international tea market--apart from that of the domestic market. Our domestic market is strong, which is good thing. Since there is a large market for this product outside the country, exports should be increased. Hence, workers should be given importance to compliance issues. It will add pace to our overall economic growth.

Fortunately, an initiative is underway to set up a combined fund with regard to the issue of 5 per cent profit sharing. This is being done so that there is no discrimination against the workers. In 2016, tea garden families lived under poverty lines was 24 per cent at the national level. In 2018 a survey, operated by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and Unicef, showed 74 per cent of tea garden families live below the poverty line. The statistics shows a grim situation of the workers.

Now, we have to create opportunities for them. Aspiration must be awakened in them so that they can have a better life. A congenial environment must be created for their education. The scope of social protection should be increased. Concerted efforts by the government, the owners and NGOs will yield good results in this regard.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Improve workers’ life, increase tea export
Road accidents galore
Free Rozina, free journalism from shackles of suppression
Rural people lack access to roads
Amended gold policy must put an end to smuggling
Let our local automobile industry flourish
Palestine burns while the world fails to act
Plight of migrant workers


Latest News
Indonesia finds new COVID cluster after cargo ship infections
Another cyclone coming, alerts PM Hasina
Bangladesh opt to bat against Sri Lanka in first ODI
Bangladesh dropping ‘except Israel’ from passports: what the government says
India Covid-19 daily deaths fall below 4,000
icddr,b relies on Microsoft Dynamics 365 as its next-generation ERP software platform
206 India returnees put under quarantine in Cumilla
Volcano erupts in Congo, thousands flee Goma
India start-ups eye pandemic profits
First ODI on schedule after Covid-19 scare in Sri Lanka camp
Most Read News
China’s Teesta project: Long-awaited solution
VCs’ corruption engulfing public universities
3 killed, 28 wounded as strong quakes rattle China
Ice-cream seller honoured at international cricket venue
Myanmar ethnic army attacks jade mining town, media say
Creator of Aparajeyo Bangla-the symbol of our identity and sovereignty 
Brig Gen Nazmul made Chief of Staff at Office of Military Affairs at UN HQ
Padma Bridge with Own Finance: A Great Opportunity for National Unity
India's daily Covid-19 deaths remain above 4,000 for the second day
NCDs: A greater threat than C-19 to women and their socio-economic scenario
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft