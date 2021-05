Journalists formed human chains in front of Bagha Upazila Parishad Journalists formed human chains in front of Bagha Upazila Parishad Journalists formed human chains in front of Bagha Upazila Parishad in Rajshahi (L) and at Chatmohar Thana crossing in Pabna on Saturday, demanding unconditional release of Senior Reporter of Prothom Alo Rozina Islam, withdrawal of the case filed against her and action against those who assaulted her. photos: observer