Two minors among four found dead in three dists

Four people including two minor children were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Manikganj, Jashore and Barishal, in two days.

MANIKGANJ: Two people were found dead in separate incidents in Sadar and Harirampur upazilas of the district on Saturday.

Police recovered the body of a minor girl from a garden in Sadar Upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Sinha Akhter, 7, daughter of Abdul Halim, a resident of Pashchim Shanbanda Village in the upazila. She was a fifth grader at a local government primary school.

The deceased's family sources said Sinha had been missing since Friday afternoon.

Later, locals spotted her body at a garden in the area on Saturday noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manikganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Akbar Ali Khan confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a teenage boy from Harirampur Upazila in the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Abir, 16, son of Abdur Rashid, a resident of Babupur-Gopalpur Village under Chala Union in the upazila. He was a tenth grader at Diabari Bahumukhi High School in the area.

Harirampur PS OC Mueed Chowdhury said Abir had been at loggerheads with his step-mother over family issues.

However, police recovered his hanging body at noon and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect he might have committed suicide.

The reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report, the OC added.

JASHORE: Police recovered the body of a young man from Jhikargachha Upazila in the district early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Piar Hossain Akash, 21, son of van-puller Abdul Motaleb Bhutto, a resident of Mahmudkati Village in Manirampur Upazila of the district.

Police sources said locals spotted the body in Gadkhali Beltala area on the Jhikargachha-Benapole Road at around 1am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

Jhikargachha PS OC Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a minor boy from the Kirtankhola River in the city on Friday noon after 15 hours of his missing.

Deceased Sabuj Baidya, 10, son of Shankar Baidya, a resident of Shishu Park area in the city.

The deceased's family sources said Sabuj went out of the house at around 9pm on Thursday, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted his body in the Kirtankhola River in Amanatganj Polashpur area on Friday noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The body bore no injury marks.

However, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Kotwali Model PS OC Md Nurul Islam confirmed the incident.







