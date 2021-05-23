Miscreants cut off hands, legs of two AL leaders

BARGUNA, May 22: Miscreants cut off hands and legs of two local leaders of Awami League (AL) in Amtali Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Injured persons are Md Abul Kalam Ajad, nephew of Upazila Unit AL General Secretary (GS) and Amtali Municipality Mayor Motiar Rahman, and Md Hasan Mridha, Upazila Unit Sramik League GS.

Local sources said a gang of miscreants suddenly attacked the AL leaders when they came in Maitha Village at around 8pm for attending a programme. They also hacked the leaders indiscriminately, severing Ajad's two hands and legs while wrists of Hasan's both hands.

Critically injured Ajad and Hasan were rushed to Amtali Upazila Health Complex.

The health complex physicians gave them first aid and referred them to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Amtali Police Station Ranjit Kumer Sarker said police visited the scene.

Meanwhile, Mayor Motiar said their political rivals called the duo in the name of invitation and cut off their hands and legs.

























