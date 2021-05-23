Two die falling from tree in two districts

Two people died after falling from tree in separate incidents in two districts- Magura and Chapainawabganj, in two days.

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A farmer died after falling from a tree in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Mashiar Biswas, 48, a resident of Bongram Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Mashiar climbed up a coconut tree in the morning. At one stage, he fell from there accidentally, which left him critically injured.

Injured Mashiar was rushed to Mohammadpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohammadpur Police Station (PS) Tarak Biswas confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A boy died after he fell from an electric pole in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Deceased Shihab was the son of Bahadur Ali, a resident of Sadharitola Village under Binodpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Shihab tried to climb up a electric to fix electricity after a power outrage in the area in the afternoon. But, he slipped and fell down on the ground.

Severely injured Shehab, later, died on way to Shibganj Upazila Health Complex.

Shibganj PS OC Farid Hossain confirmed the incident.











