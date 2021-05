KAMALNAGAR, LAKSHMIPUR, May 22: Md Rafique Ullah, head teacher of Jawtali Government Primary School in Kamalganj Upazila of the district, passed away on Saturday noon. He was 58.

He was a resident of Fazil Beparirhat area in Torabganj Union. After his Namaz-e-Janaja, he was buried in his family graveyard.

His death was condoled by Upazila Parishad Chairman Mejbauddin Ahmed Bappi and Torabganj Union Chairman Faysal Ahmed Ratan.

He left behind his wife, one son and two daughters to mourn his death.