Sunday, 23 May, 2021, 1:53 PM
Home Countryside

Two children among three drown in two districts

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Our Correspondents

Two minor children and a boy drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Joypurhat, on Friday.
SIRAJGANJ: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Tarash Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
The deceased were identified as Mukti Khatun, 8, daughter of Moktar Hossain of Tararia Village under Talam Union in the upazila, and her maternal cousin Ashiqur Rahman, 7, son of Nukul Hossain of Sonamukhi Village in Kazipur Upazila.
Talam Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abbas-uz-Zaman said Mukti and Ashiq slipped into a pond in Taratia Village in the evening while collecting mango during a storm.  
Later, locals found their floating bodies on water and recovered those from the pond, the UP chairman added.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tarash Police Station (PS) Md Fazle Ashiq confirmed the incident.
JOYPURHAT: A boy drowned in a pond in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Abdullah, 11, son of Salauddin, a resident of Bogura District Town.
Khetlal PS OC Nirendranath Mandol said Abdullah came to visit his maternal grandparents' house in Amira Village a couple of days back.
However, he went missing in a pond in the area at noon while bathing in it.
Later, locals found his floating body in the evening and recovered it from the pond, the OC added.


