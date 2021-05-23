Labourer killed in tire blast at Patnitala

PATNITALA, NAOGAON, May 22: A labourer was killed in a blast while pumping wheel of a tractor in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Joy Kumar, 22, son of Shiben Chandra Sarker, was a resident of Bohobalpur Village under Patichata Union in the upazila.

Eyewitnesses said Joy was pumping the wheel of a tractor through machine at Polash Hossain Tire Workshop in Nazipur Municipality at around 11am. At that time, the tire was blasted due to excessive compression, leaving him seriously injured.

Injured Joy was rushed to Patnitala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.

















