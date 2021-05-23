Video
Sunday, 23 May, 2021, 1:53 PM
Two murdered in two districts

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Our Correspondents

Two people were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Bogura, in two days.
SENBAG, NOAKHALI: A man, who along with five others was hacked by rivals in Senbag Upazila of the district, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at dawn on Saturday.
Deceased Nurul Huda Babul, son of Mosharaf Hossain, was a resident of Madhya Mohammadpur Village.
Local sources said Mosharaf Hossain Gong and Abdur Rob Gong of the area had been at loggerheads over land for long.
As a sequel to it, sons of Abdur Rob attacked on Mosharaf's son Shariat Ullah on Wednesday evening and hacked him indiscriminately.
Nurul Huda Babul, Marzina Akhter, Kamla Begum and Nasima Akhter also received injuries as they came to save Shariat.
The injured were taken to Senbag Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Nurul Huda to Noakhali General Hospital as his condition was deteriorated.
Following the further deterioration of his condition, Nurul Huda was, later, shifted to DMCH.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries there at around 5:30am on Saturday while undergoing treatment.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Senbag Police Station (PS) Abdul Baten Mridha confirmed the incident, adding that police arrested three people in this connection.
BOGURA: A teenage boy was stabbed to death by his friend in Gabtali Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Deceased Abdus Salam, 19, son of Saju Pramanik, was a resident of Baliadighi Village in the upazila.
Local sources said an altercation took place in between one Jibon and Salam in the area over paying loan money of Tk 200.
As a sequel to it, Jibon stabbed Salam at around 10pm, leaving him critically injured.
He was rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.    
Gabtali Model PS OC Zia Latiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the accused.


