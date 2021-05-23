Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 May, 2021, 1:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh opt to bat against Sri Lanka in first ODI       Ongoing lockdown extended by one more week       Journalist Rozina Islam gets bail      
Home Countryside

Thousands of Eid returnees face hassle, high fare at Ilisha Ghat

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Achintya Mazumder

The photo shows a trawler loaded with passengers at Ilisha Ghat in Bhola. photo: observer

The photo shows a trawler loaded with passengers at Ilisha Ghat in Bhola. photo: observer

BHOLA, May 22: Thousands of Eid returnees in the district are facing immense suffering at Ilisha Ghat (Station) due to hassle and high-fare charge.
According to field sources, taking advantage of passengers' pressure, trawler and speed boat operators are charging three times high fare.
From Wednesday morning, these water transports are plying through Bhola-Lakshmipur route in danger zone of the Meghna River.
These transports are carrying additional passengers taking accidental risk. On the other hand, health guidelines are being ignored.
A visit to the station area found no trawler and speed boat in the specific area; but these are boarding passengers in the fishing station area and leaving accordingly for destination.
Each trawler is transporting 50/60 passengers in a huddling condition.  
In the absence of effective steps by the administration and law-enforcing agencies, leaseholder of the station is applying influence to drop thousands of passengers by such illegal transports. As a result, passengers are becoming victims of sufferings. On the other hand, fatal incidents are occurring.
Trawler passenger Mainul Islam, Iqbal, Shamsur Rahman said, they are going back to workplaces after the Eid holidays. Taking life risk, they are getting on board of trawler.  But due to suspension of launch for lockdown, trawler fare of Tk 300 is being realised instead of Tk 100.
Speed boat passengers like Jewel, Rakib, and Moshleuddin said, instead of fixed fare of Tk 300 for speed boat, Tk 700 is being charged.
These transports are plying under the supervision of one Jasim Uddin, representative of the leaseholder of the ghat.
When asked about high-fare charge, he said, it needs a fare of Tk 500 for trawler and Tk 1,000 for speed boat to come to Bhola from Lakshmipur. "According to this account, we are taking very lower fare", he added.
"Managing different quarters, we have to operate trawler, and that is why higher fare is being realised", he explained.
In-Charge of Purbo Ilisha Sadar Nou Thana Md Sayed Hossain said, due to passengers' pressure after Eid, some unscrupulous people are dropping passengers by trawlers escaping police eye. He gave assurance of taking action against them.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Journalists formed human chains in front of Bagha Upazila Parishad
Two minors among four found dead in three dists
Miscreants cut off hands, legs of two AL leaders
Two die falling from tree in two districts
Obituary
Two children among three drown in two districts
Labourer killed in tire blast at Patnitala
Two murdered in two districts


Latest News
Indonesia finds new COVID cluster after cargo ship infections
Another cyclone coming, alerts PM Hasina
Bangladesh opt to bat against Sri Lanka in first ODI
Bangladesh dropping ‘except Israel’ from passports: what the government says
India Covid-19 daily deaths fall below 4,000
icddr,b relies on Microsoft Dynamics 365 as its next-generation ERP software platform
206 India returnees put under quarantine in Cumilla
Volcano erupts in Congo, thousands flee Goma
India start-ups eye pandemic profits
First ODI on schedule after Covid-19 scare in Sri Lanka camp
Most Read News
China’s Teesta project: Long-awaited solution
VCs’ corruption engulfing public universities
3 killed, 28 wounded as strong quakes rattle China
Ice-cream seller honoured at international cricket venue
Myanmar ethnic army attacks jade mining town, media say
Creator of Aparajeyo Bangla-the symbol of our identity and sovereignty 
Brig Gen Nazmul made Chief of Staff at Office of Military Affairs at UN HQ
Padma Bridge with Own Finance: A Great Opportunity for National Unity
India's daily Covid-19 deaths remain above 4,000 for the second day
NCDs: A greater threat than C-19 to women and their socio-economic scenario
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft