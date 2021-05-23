Thousands of Eid returnees face hassle, high fare at Ilisha Ghat



The photo shows a trawler loaded with passengers at Ilisha Ghat in Bhola. photo: observer

According to field sources, taking advantage of passengers' pressure, trawler and speed boat operators are charging three times high fare.

From Wednesday morning, these water transports are plying through Bhola-Lakshmipur route in danger zone of the Meghna River.

These transports are carrying additional passengers taking accidental risk. On the other hand, health guidelines are being ignored.

A visit to the station area found no trawler and speed boat in the specific area; but these are boarding passengers in the fishing station area and leaving accordingly for destination.

Each trawler is transporting 50/60 passengers in a huddling condition.

In the absence of effective steps by the administration and law-enforcing agencies, leaseholder of the station is applying influence to drop thousands of passengers by such illegal transports. As a result, passengers are becoming victims of sufferings. On the other hand, fatal incidents are occurring.

Trawler passenger Mainul Islam, Iqbal, Shamsur Rahman said, they are going back to workplaces after the Eid holidays. Taking life risk, they are getting on board of trawler. But due to suspension of launch for lockdown, trawler fare of Tk 300 is being realised instead of Tk 100.

Speed boat passengers like Jewel, Rakib, and Moshleuddin said, instead of fixed fare of Tk 300 for speed boat, Tk 700 is being charged.

These transports are plying under the supervision of one Jasim Uddin, representative of the leaseholder of the ghat.

When asked about high-fare charge, he said, it needs a fare of Tk 500 for trawler and Tk 1,000 for speed boat to come to Bhola from Lakshmipur. "According to this account, we are taking very lower fare", he added.

"Managing different quarters, we have to operate trawler, and that is why higher fare is being realised", he explained.

In-Charge of Purbo Ilisha Sadar Nou Thana Md Sayed Hossain said, due to passengers' pressure after Eid, some unscrupulous people are dropping passengers by trawlers escaping police eye. He gave assurance of taking action against them.















