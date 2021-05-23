Elderly woman burnt alive in Narail

NARAIL, May 22: An elderly woman was burnt alive by miscreants in Kalia Upazila of the district early Saturday.

Deceased Saleha Begum, 75, was the wife of late Nur Mohammad Khandaker, a resident of Jamrildanga Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a group of miscreants killed the woman by setting fire to her in sleep in the early hours at her home in the area.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Kalia Police Station Sheikh Koni Mia confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken after proper investigation.



