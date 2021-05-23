Video
Home Foreign News

News in brief

3 dead, 27 hurt as strong, shallow quakes shake China

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174

BEIJING, May 22: A strong, shallow quake shook southwestern China near the border with Myanmar, killing at least three people and injuring more than two dozen as authorities rushed relief goods including tents to the area.
A second, 7.3-magnitude quake hit early Saturday the southern part of Qinghai province in central China, about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) north of the first quake.  While there were no reports of casualties, roads were damaged in Maduo county. Aftershocks continued into Saturday morning, with multiple smaller temblors recorded by China's earthquake administration.    -AFP


