Sunday, 23 May, 2021, 1:52 PM
Lady Gaga opens up about rape, pregnancy at age 19

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179

NEW YORK, May 22: US singer Lady Gaga said in a documentary out Friday that she was raped by a music producer and became pregnant at age 19, an ordeal that eventually caused her to have a "total psychotic break."
The New York artist had previously revealed that she was raped by an industry producer when she was starting out in the business. She said this caused post-traumatic stress disorder that she still deals with, even if she says it is now under control.
"I was 19 years old and I was working in the business and a producer said to me: 'Take your clothes off,'" she said in the documentary "The Me You Can't See," which was co-created by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry for the Apple TV+ platform. "I said no. And I left," Gaga recounts.
"And they told me they were going to burn all my music and they didn't stop asking me and then I just froze and I just... I don't even remember," she said in tears.    -AFP


