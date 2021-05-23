

India's pandemic hurt Modi?

A massive surge in cases has overwhelmed the health system in many areas.

Officially, the death toll is nearing 300,000. But many experts say the true figure could be three or four times higher -- and maybe more.

Hundreds of bodies have been dumped in rivers or buried in shallow graves.

Barely three percent of people are fully vaccinated.

India's top virologist recently quit a scientific advisory panel after criticising the government's "stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking". In early 2021 it appeared India might have overcome the pandemic.

India has "saved the world from disaster by bringing the situation under control," Modi said on January 28.

Huge political rallies for a string of elections and mass religious gatherings went ahead, including the Kumbh Mela with millions of mostly maskless pilgrims.

The authorities did little to prepare for another wave of infections, critics say. Oxygen production was not increased and field hospitals were dismantled.

Two recent surveys, Twitter hashtags like #Modiresign and a barrage of anecdotal evidence strongly suggest so.

Emblematic for many is the fact that all the while work has continued on a grandiose revamp of the Indian parliament area.

"(Bodies) are literally floating in the river Ganga," said student Oindrila Ghosh, 19.

"Why is the government prioritising this (project) more than the health and safety of the public?"

Some rank-and-file supporters of Modi's Barathtiya Janatha Party (BJP) are unhappy. The government "made a terrible mistake by not planning for a Covid second wave disaster," Amit, 38, a self-declared "hard-core" BJP supporter told AFP.

"This will make people like me not vote in the next election for the BJP, or any party."

Shailja Jain, 28, said since voting for Modi in 2019 her support had already taken a hit from the BJP's "fascist, communal, casteist, hyper-capitalist agenda". -AFP



