

What's next to Israel-Gaza conflict?

Tensions initially flared in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied east Jerusalem, where Israeli police cracked down on people protesting the planned expulsion of Palestinian families from their homes so Jewish settlers could move in.

As the Muslim holy month of Ramadan reached its final days, protesters also repeatedly clashed with Israeli forces at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam's third holiest site.

That prompted Hamas on May 10 to launch volleys of rockets from Gaza towards Israel, in "solidarity" with Palestinians in Jerusalem.

Israel responded with air and mortar strikes, triggering 11 days of heavy fire between the Jewish state and the Israeli-blockaded, densely populated coastal strip.

The Israeli army said more than 4,300 rockets were fired towards the Jewish state by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, a faction also party to the ceasefire.

Twelve people were killed in Israel, including a child and a teenager, with one soldier struck by an anti-tank missile, Israeli medics say.

Israeli air strikes meanwhile killed 248 people including 66 children in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry there.

Despite the ceasefire, Gazans, who have been under Israeli blockade for 15 years, "remain trapped on the edge of humanitarian collapse," said Hugh Lovatt, a policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Both sides have been quick to claim successes in the fourth war between Hamas and Israel.

"This is the euphoria of victory," senior Hamas figure Khalil al-Hayya told a celebratory crowd of thousands in the hours after the Egypt-brokered truce.

Israel's right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the 11-day bombardment of Gaza was an "exceptional success". -AFP

















