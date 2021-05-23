Video
Home Foreign News

‘Failure for humanity’

Rich world aims to end vaccine inequities

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204

ROME, May 22: Rich nation leaders and big drugmakers promised on Friday to do more to bridge the startling divide in fighting COVID-19, with an increased flow of badly-needed vaccines to poorer regions.
Lavishly-funded mass inoculation campaigns are helping many wealthy countries slash infections, but few shots have reached less developed nations where the virus still rages sometimes uncontrollably, drawing accusations of "vaccine apartheid".
To date, some 1.53 billion doses have been administered globally, but only around 1% of them in Africa, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
"We should hang our heads in shame," said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, one of numerous world leaders to address a special Group of 20 summit on the pandemic, hosted by Italy and the European Union's executive Commission.
"We are in a global war against a pandemic. When you are in a war and you are all allies, you must use all your weapons without hiding behind profit at the expense of lives," he added.
In their concluding Rome Declaration, the leaders called for voluntary licensing and technology transfers to boost vaccine production. But there was no consensus on a contested push by the United States and other nations for pharmaceutical companies to waive valuable patents.
However, Pfizer and BioNTech pledged to make available 1 billion cut-price doses this year to poorer nations. Another 1 billion vaccines would be provided next year, Pfizer boss Albert Bourla said.
Johnson & Johnson promised 200 million doses of its vaccine to COVAX, a vaccine-sharing programme co-led by the WHO. In addition, the EU promised 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to build vaccination manufacturing hubs in Africa.    -REUTERS


