China says to uphold leadership of Communist Party in Tibet

BEIJING, May 22: China will uphold the leadership of the Communist Party in Tibet to further its economic development, and guide Tibetan society in accordance to socialism, the region's top official said on Saturday.

Chinese troops entered Tibet in 1950, and a year later, the Chinese government formally gained control over the region and its devoutly Buddhist Tibetans. The Dalai Lama fled Tibet in 1959 following a failed uprising against Chinese rule.

"First and foremost we must uphold the leadership of the Communist Party of China," said Tibet's Party Secretary Wu Yingjie at a news conference in Beijing.

"Since the peaceful liberation of Tibet in 1951, everyone has discovered that only with party leadership can Tibet continue on this road of prosperous development," Wu said.

International support for the Tibetan community has surged in the past year with renewed support from rights groups and international governments, led by the United States.

In December, Congress passed the Tibet Policy and Support Act, which calls for the right of the Tibetans to select the next Dalai Lama, as well as for the establishment of a consulate in the Tibetan city of Lhasa.

China has strongly condemned the act, saying it is an effort to meddle in the country's internal affairs.

China, which is officially atheist, also maintains it has the right to select the Dalai Lama's successor according to Chinese law. -REUTERS