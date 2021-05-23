Emirates forges partnership with Indonesia

DUBAI, May 22: Emirates hopes to build on achievements so far and support in the recovery phase as restrictions ease in addition to providing valuable contributions to the country's tourism sector

Emirates has pledged its support to tourism in Indonesia through a Memorandum of Commitment (MoC) outlining joint marketing activities to promote the country.

The MoC was signed at Arabian Travel Market 2021, by Orhan Abbas, SVP of Commercial Operations - Far East at Emirates and Nia Niscaya, deputy minister for Marketing, the Ministry of Tourism & Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia. Also present at the signing ceremony was K. Candra Negara, consul general of the Republic of Indonesia for Dubai and the Northern Emirates and Adnan Kazim, Emirates' CCO.

With Indonesia being an important part of the Emirates network since 1992, both parties will partner on joint campaigns that will benefit the airline and tourism for the Indonesian destinations and showcase their appeal to visitors and holiday-makers. Based on the long-standing and fruitful relationship that Emirates has shared with Indonesia over the years and the success of its routes to Jakarta and Bali, Emirates hopes to build on achievements so far and support in the recovery phase as restrictions ease in addition to providing valuable contributions to the country's tourism sector.

By forging the new partnership, both parties have committed to strengthening the relationship through collaborations on strategies and marketing initiatives that will showcase what the destinations have to offer and positively impact its tourism industry and economy.

The agreement will see marketing activities including support for attendance of tourism trade shows and fairs, trade familiarization trips, product presentations and workshops, advertising campaigns, the provision of logistical support, amongst others, to be undertaken jointly by Emirates and the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, as Indonesia is gearing up to welcome back international visitors.

Since the pandemic, Emirates resumed operations to Jakarta in June 2020 and is now serving travellers on the route with daily flights, operated by the Boeing 777-300ER.

-Khaleej Times











