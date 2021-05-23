

MetLife to provide insurance services to North South University

Group Life insurance enables organizations to provide financial support to their employees against death and accidental disability through customized solutions, and through this agreement, the more than 950 faculty members and employees of NSU will have life and accidental insurance coverage, says a press release.

More than 800 organizations in different sectors including educational institutions in Bangladesh take advantage of MetLife's longstanding experience of providing customized, world-class insurance services. As the leading life insurance company in the country, MetLife also serves over 1 million individual customers.

Established in 1992, NSU is the first private university in Bangladesh. In addition to being one of the leading institutes for higher education in Bangladesh, NSU also holds a number of international rankings.

Ala Ahmad, General Manager of MetLife Bangladesh said, "We are proud to be extending our world class insurance protection to North South University faculty and employees as they collectively contribute to building a stronger nation through education."

NSU Vice Chancellor Professor Atiqul Islam commented: "The importance of having financial protection has intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are very happy to work with MetLife in providing life and accidental insurance coverage to our faculty members and employees."

Ala Ahmad, Professor Atiqul Islam, and other faculty members and senior officials of both the organizations were present at the virtual signing ceremony.

























