Huawei to groom 100,000 digital talents in BD, Lanka, Nepal

In joint collaboration with governments, universities, and industrial partners, tech giant Huawei will support South Asia countries - Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal - to cultivate 100,000 digital talents over the next five years.

A Huawei spokesperson revealed it at a virtual Digital Talent Regional Summit.

Themed Cultivating a Talent Ecosystem for Inclusive Digital Prosperity, the summit brought together ministers and scholars from the three countries along with experts and representatives from UNESCO and the ICT industry.

It aimed to explore collaborative initiatives for minimizing the digital skill gaps and facilitating the digital transformation in the post-pandemic economic recovery.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Vice-Chancellor, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology Professor Satya Prasad Majumder and Beatrice Kaldun, Head of Office and UNESCO Representative to Bangladesh were present, among others, and shared their insights, said a press release on Friday.

"We believe the talent ecosystem is the cornerstone of the economic recovery and a long-lasting digital future, but the lack of digital skills is one of the biggest challenges facing many countries," said Jay Chen, vice president of Huawei Asia Pacific at the summit.

In the next five years, he said, Huawei expects to develop more than 100,000 ICT talents and build a vibrant digital talent ecosystem in this dynamic region, especially Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

The state minister for ICT appreciated the initiative of Huawei to support the government in providing ICT solutions and training the digital talents.

He stressed the digital transformation will bring dramatic changes in society, and it is vital to upskill the youth and reskill the current employees.

The government, educational institutions, and private sectors should continue to collaborate on the digital talent ecosystem, he added.

Scholars and experts from the region participated in the panel discussion at the event explored the recommendations for addressing the talent challenges. They emphasized approaches to developing talent aligned with the digital vision.

During the pandemic, Huawei has cooperated with partners, including UNESCO, to provide digital solutions and online learning resources to students and professionals.

Huawei plans to extend the digital talents cultivation initiatives and provide an end-to-end Huawei Talent Platform, which will help learners to improve their capabilities and assists them with career development by offering a one-stop service, covering the online course, examination, certification, and job seeking. -BSS

















