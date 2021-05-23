Italy approves 40-bn-euro stimulus package

MILAN, May 22: Italy's government on Thursday approved a 40-billion-euro support package for its struggling economy, including 100 million for ailing flag carrier Alitalia.

The eurozone's third largest economy has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, although Prime Minister Mario Draghi expects growth to improve this year as more people receive vaccines and business activity picks up.

The support package, worth around $49 billion, includes 26 billion euros for businesses and self-employed workers who have been hammered by the worst recession since World War II.

The equally battered tourism sector is to get more than three billion euros in aid.

Alitalia, which has been under state-controlled administration since 2017 and is still struggling to pay wages, won yet another cash injection "for operational and management continuity", according to a draft government decree seen by AFP.

The airline's future depends on EU approval of a bigger bailout worth three billion euros that would create a new debt-free company to take over some of Alitalia's assets.

"I think we will shortly find a solution to allow the launch of this company," Economy Minister Daniele Franco said, before adding that he did not expect Alitalia to change its name, as initially demanded by Brussels.

After expressing concern last week for a record drop in Italy's birthrate, Draghi also announced mortgage subsidies for people aged under 36 to help them buy a home and start a family. -AFP



























