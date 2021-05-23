

NBR digitization, recasting of VAT and tax rules demanded

They suggested for provision of giving incentives for women entrepreneurs and digital entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises.

They demanded more incentives on health sectors, health insurance, employment generation, agriculture and education. The suggested that the government should be more prudence in allocation of resources.

They were speaking a Pre-Budget Discussion webinar on "National Budget 2021-2022" organised by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) on Thursday, says a press release

Dr. Mashiur Rahman, Economic Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh was present as the chief guest at the webinar.

Former Bangladesh bank Governor Dr. Atiur Rahman, Bangladesh Ambassador to Germany Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, former National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Md Fariduddin, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Distinguished Fellow Prof Mustafixur Rahman joined the Webinar as honourable Discussants. NBR Member (Tax Survey & Inspection) Ranjan Kumar Bhowmic and NBR Additional Commissioner of Customs Kazi Muhammad made presentation on the salient features of the National Budget. ICMAB Vice President Md. Mamunur Rashid moderated the session.

ICMAB President Abu Bakar Siddique made inaugural speech in the webinar. SAFA President A. K. M. Delwer Hussain, also share his thoughts on the upcoming budget and ICMAB Seminar and Conference Committee Vice President Md. Jasim Uddin Akond gave concluding speech.

Currently the company submits their annual return along with Financial Statements certified by the Chartered Accountants Firms. It becomes impossible to check Cost of Goods manufactured or Cost of goods sold or Cost of sales statements vertically and horizontally. Therefore in the income Tax Act section 35 (3) (C), "quantitative analysis of cost statement should be signed by the Cost and Management Accountant (CMA)" words to be added;

In the existing Law there is no scope of Tax and VAT audit. By including this subject in the existing Law VAT and Tax can be audited by the professional accountants (Chartered Accountant/Cost and Management Accountant);

In the Act section 75 there is a provision of auditing With Holding Tax return. In the Act there should be a complete instruction and guideline on how to audit this;

Investment rebate in DPS (Deposit Pension Scheme) may be increased from Tk. 60.000 to Tk.1,20,000; According to the Act section 5, by keeping central VAT registration, SRO may be abolished;

In Act section 45, at the time of Export, adjustment of VAT and Supplementary Duty has to be mentioned clearly; In Act section 101(1)(ga)- For Value Added Tax with minimum 7(seven) years experienced Lawyer or Chartered Accountants or Cost and Management Accountant should be included.









