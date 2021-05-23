Video
Sunday, 23 May, 2021
Home Business

Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Award goes global

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Award 2021 is going to be a global event as a total of 1,008 participants from 29 countries have enrolled themselves for the competition in eight different categories.
Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Award is the only popular award that recognizes social innovative work using digital technology every year, organised by Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Forum (BDSIF).
The application process for this year's event began in early May, through the  official website of BDSIF : www.bdsis2021.com
Initially, nomination letters have been issued to 152 nominees and those who are in the process of the 2nd step will have a virtual Q&A session through WhatsApp. The final nominees will then be given final nominations.
From May 26 next BDSIF will officially publish the finalists in the form of banner images on its website, including the Facebook page, on all social media, and our UN SDG partnership platform and through official press releases.
Regarding this the spokesperson of BDSIF Md. Ali Akbar Asha reporters: "We will try to give some special benefits in this event for the selected ones. Notable among these are UN SDG Academy Scholarships, UN Office Visits, and Participatory Contributions to the SDG Global Fest in Germany, Job Opportunities as a Social Worker in Canada, Fellowships, etc."
He further said that since 2016, we have been organizing this event in a continuous manner every year. Bangladesh's reputed organizations, including individuals, the various startups now established them are bringing them to the world through this platform honors. Through this, the winners of our past awards have gained great international fame.
BDSIF has been organizing this award ceremony every year since 2018. Its main goal is to ensure the growth of technological innovation and social change and to organize the youth society for social change through the use of digital technology.


