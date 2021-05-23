Video
Sunday, 23 May, 2021, 1:49 PM
Home Business

Govt to make a pool of IT skilled talents: Palak

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the government would make a pool of IT skilled talents aimed at easing their recruitment in IT companies and other organizations.
"An assessment platform titled `bdskills.gov.bd' is being developed aimed at making a pool of IT skilled talents who will be assessed through exams and interview on different subjects including PHP, programming, coding etc.," he said while making comments on the demo of the platform presented in the digital platform on Saturday.
LICT Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under ICT Division in collaboration with Dhaka University IIT Department has developed the assessment portal `bdskills.gov.bd' for recruitment of IT skilled manpower by the IT companies and other organizations. The portal is expected to be launched on 3 June 2021.
IT-ITES Policy Adviser of LICT Project Sami Ahmed moderated the function which was addressed among others by Senior Secretary of ICT Division N M Zeaul Alam, Director (training) of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Enamul Kabir, Professor of IIT Department of Dhaka University Dr B M Moiunul Hossain, Raisul Kabir of Brain Station.
The State Minister said the IT companies could easily hire and recruit manpower as per demands once the pool of IT skilled talents are available in the platform. "The platform is being developed not only for the present demand, but also for future," Palak said.    -BSS


