Sunday, 23 May, 2021, 1:49 PM
Tripura wants its tea auctioned in BD

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184
Business Correspondent

Tripura. which has a century old tea growing history, wants its teas to be auctioned again in Bangladesh, 56-years after exports through East Pakistan's Chittagong tea auction centre stopped in the aftermath of the 1965 war, according to Indian media.
Tea growers in Tripura want to sell their teas through neighbouring Bangladesh's Sreemangal tea auction centre, just 10 km away from the Tripura northern border.
Sreemangal tea auction centre was set up in 2017 in addition to Chittagong tea auction centre operative since 1949. Teas manufactured throughout Bangladesh are sold in bulk to buyers through an open auction which is conducted once a week. During each tea season, 45 auctions are held at this auction center.
There are 164 tea gardens in Bangladesh, among them 135 tea gardens are located in Greater Sylhet. Of which, 92 gardens are located only in Moulvibazar District. Moreover, there are 20 tea gardens in Sylhet district and 22 in Habiganj district. But the tea produced in the gardens of Greater Sylhet was to be sent to Chittagong Tea Auction. As a result, it was a long desired to establish a tea auction centre in this region.
"Tripura has always had a problem of auctioning tea as there is no auction centre in the state. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has asked the Government of India to take up with Bangladesh so that planters from Tripura can auction their produce at Sreemangal, which is near the Tripura border, Chairman of the Tripura Tea Development Corporation (TTDC) Santosh Saha told Press Trust of India.
Tripura has some 58 tea gardens - 42 of which are individually owned, another 13 are run by cooperative societies while three are run by the TTDC. Besides, there are nearly 3,000 small tea growers in border state.
Interestingly, Tripura's gardens were pioneered by Indian tea entrepreneurs as the then ruler of the state, Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya, had a policy of not allowing British planters to buy land in his state.
Currently, growers here depend on far away auction centres in Guwahati and Calcutta to sell their produce, increasing costs. Till the 1965 war with Pakistan when travel and trade between the two neighbouring nations were easy, Tripura's tea used to be sold through the Chittagong auction centre and exported out of the port there. The war and subsequent rift in trade ties disrupted this arrangement.
Manager of the Laxmi Tea Company, Manas Bhattacharya said, Absence of tea auction centre in Tripura is a major hurdle for sending the produce to the countrys main markets or to export tea abroad. Planters hope that if they can sell through Sreemangal auction centre, then exports could also happen through Bangladesh's Ashuganj or Chittagong ports.
The agro-climatic condition is favourable for tea production in Tripura. Now we have got a logo approved for Tripura tea, to compete with Assam and Darjeeling Tea as well as other established brands, Saha said. The north eastern state currently produces over 3.58 crore kg green tea leaf annually.


