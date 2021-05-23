Oil jumps on weather concerns in Gulf of Mexico

NEW YORK, May 22: Oil prices jumped 2% on Friday after three days of losses, driven higher as a storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico, but were on track for a weekly fall as investors braced for the return of Iranian crude supplies after officials said Iran and world powers made progress a nuclear deal.

Brent crude futures settled up $1.33, or 2%, to $66.44 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate was at $63.54 a barrel, up $1.64, or 2.65%.

A weather system forming over the western Gulf of Mexico has a 40% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday. -Reuters



















