Vegetables, garlic prices soar, rice eases a bit in kitchen market



Customers buy vegetables at a kitchen market in Dhaka.

Traders said that prices of garlic increased due to supply shortage as import suffered due to shut down and partly remained suspended for few days due to the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

They said that vegetables prices increased in the city markets after Eid as there was a supply crunch due to the festival when the market was partially closed. Vendors sold vegetables in residential areas at almost twice the price taking the advantage of the Eid holidays. .

The traders also said that rice prices fell slightly as the newly-harvested boro rice hit the market. Price of beef declined selling at Tk 550 akg as demand was slack after Eid. Mutton sold between Tk 800-900 showing the price steady. Prices of chicken also shot up on this occasion.

Garlic prices increased by Tk 20 per kg in city's kitchen markets. Imported garlic retailed at Tk 130-140 a kg while the locally produced one sold for Tk 100.

Aubergine sold for Tk 40-60 a kg, papaya for Tk 50-55 bitter gourd for Tk 50-60, bottle gourd for Tk 40-50 apiece, cucumber for Tk 50-60 a kg, string beans for Tk 50-60,.okra for Tk 50-60 a kg, pointed gourd for Tk 40-60 and tomato for Tk 60-70.

Potato old for Tk 20 a kg while green chilli sold for Tk 70-80. Prices of sugar remained high and refined sugar was retailed at Tk 68-70 while locally produced one retailed at Tk 70 a kg. Fine-salt retailed at Tk 35 a kg while the refined variety was retailed at Tk 25 a kg.

.The prices of rice decreased by Tk 2 a kg in the city market with the medium quality rice selling for Tk 48-54 a kg on Friday. Miniket sold for Tk 55-58 while fine rice sold for Tk 60-64 a kg. Najirshail rice sold for Tk 65-68 but coarse one sold lower at around Tk 45-47 per kg in the city.

The prices of broiler was up selling for Tk 140 a kg. Sonali sold for Tk 240-250 while the local variety sold for Tk 500-540 a kg. .Onion prices decreased by Tk 5 a kg selling locally produced one at Tk 5-40 and imported ones sold for Tk 30-35 a kg.

One-litre bottled soya bean oil sold for Tk 140-145 while a five-litres contained sold for Tk 650-670 on Friday. Unpackaged soya bean oil sold for Tk 125-130 a litre and palm oil sold for Tk 115-120 a litre on the day.

Fish prices were almost unchanged. Rohita sold for Tk 250-280 a kg and Katla for Tk 230-260 depending on size and quality. Pangas sold for Tk 130-180 a kg and Tilapia for Tk 120-160.Imported ginger sold for Tk 120-140 a kg while the local variety was retailed at Tk 130-160.

The prices of red lentil remained unchanged selling coarse lentil for Tk 65-70 a kg while the medium one sold for Tk 85-90. Fine variety of red lentil sold for Tk 115-120 a kg on the day. The price of eggs were unchanged. Four eggs was retailed for Tk 28-30 but it was much cheaper at wholesale market.

























Prices of garlic went up while the prices of most vegetables shot up in the city's kitchen markets over the week ending on Friday. Meanwhile prices of rice and beef decreased slightly while fish supply was slightly disrupted, a visit to some city markets shows.Traders said that prices of garlic increased due to supply shortage as import suffered due to shut down and partly remained suspended for few days due to the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.They said that vegetables prices increased in the city markets after Eid as there was a supply crunch due to the festival when the market was partially closed. Vendors sold vegetables in residential areas at almost twice the price taking the advantage of the Eid holidays. .The traders also said that rice prices fell slightly as the newly-harvested boro rice hit the market. Price of beef declined selling at Tk 550 akg as demand was slack after Eid. Mutton sold between Tk 800-900 showing the price steady. Prices of chicken also shot up on this occasion.Garlic prices increased by Tk 20 per kg in city's kitchen markets. Imported garlic retailed at Tk 130-140 a kg while the locally produced one sold for Tk 100.Aubergine sold for Tk 40-60 a kg, papaya for Tk 50-55 bitter gourd for Tk 50-60, bottle gourd for Tk 40-50 apiece, cucumber for Tk 50-60 a kg, string beans for Tk 50-60,.okra for Tk 50-60 a kg, pointed gourd for Tk 40-60 and tomato for Tk 60-70.Potato old for Tk 20 a kg while green chilli sold for Tk 70-80. Prices of sugar remained high and refined sugar was retailed at Tk 68-70 while locally produced one retailed at Tk 70 a kg. Fine-salt retailed at Tk 35 a kg while the refined variety was retailed at Tk 25 a kg..The prices of rice decreased by Tk 2 a kg in the city market with the medium quality rice selling for Tk 48-54 a kg on Friday. Miniket sold for Tk 55-58 while fine rice sold for Tk 60-64 a kg. Najirshail rice sold for Tk 65-68 but coarse one sold lower at around Tk 45-47 per kg in the city.The prices of broiler was up selling for Tk 140 a kg. Sonali sold for Tk 240-250 while the local variety sold for Tk 500-540 a kg. .Onion prices decreased by Tk 5 a kg selling locally produced one at Tk 5-40 and imported ones sold for Tk 30-35 a kg.One-litre bottled soya bean oil sold for Tk 140-145 while a five-litres contained sold for Tk 650-670 on Friday. Unpackaged soya bean oil sold for Tk 125-130 a litre and palm oil sold for Tk 115-120 a litre on the day.Fish prices were almost unchanged. Rohita sold for Tk 250-280 a kg and Katla for Tk 230-260 depending on size and quality. Pangas sold for Tk 130-180 a kg and Tilapia for Tk 120-160.Imported ginger sold for Tk 120-140 a kg while the local variety was retailed at Tk 130-160.The prices of red lentil remained unchanged selling coarse lentil for Tk 65-70 a kg while the medium one sold for Tk 85-90. Fine variety of red lentil sold for Tk 115-120 a kg on the day. The price of eggs were unchanged. Four eggs was retailed for Tk 28-30 but it was much cheaper at wholesale market.