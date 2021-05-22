|
Recipe
Zannat Ara Anny termed cooking her passion since her childhood and stated that now a days that passion turned into obsession as well as profession.
Chicken Net Crepe Roll
Ingredients:
Boneless chicken 400g
BBQ party skewers 6
Olive oil 1 tbsp
Lemon juice 1 tbsp
Dried oregano 1 tsp
Crushed black pepper 1 tsp
Garlic powder 1 tsp
Salt to taste
Red chili powder 1 -2 teaspoon
Onion one medium size
Bell peppers according to taste
Egg 1
Salt 1 tsp
Milk 1 cup
All-purpose flour 1 cup
Water 1/2 cup
Method:
1. Insert party skewers in chicken pieces and cut it.
2. Pour oil and lemon juice in a small dish. 3. Mix together dried herb oregano and all the spices (black pepper, garlic powder, salt, red chili powder).
4. Brush marinade on chicken pieces and refrigerate it. Allow to sit up to 4 hours or overnight for best results.
5. Whisk egg, salt, milk all-purpose flour and water into a mixing bowl.
6. Make on to three holes in a water bottle with help of a hot nail.
7. Shift this egg milk and flour mixture in that bottle.
8. Grill chicken and veggies. And make net crepes.
Chicken & Vegetable Cutlets
Ingredients:
Chicken Breast- 200gm (boiled & grated)
White Sauce 1/3 Cup
Ginger 1 inch (Chopped)
Green Chilies 2-3 nos. (Chopped)
Fresh coriander leaves 1 tbsp (Chopped)
Veggies: Capsicum 1/3rd cup (Chopped)
Carrots 1/3rd cup (Chopped)
Salt to taste
Black pepper powder 1 tsp
Red Chili Powder 1 tsp
Coriander Powder 1 tsp
Cumin Powder 1 tsp
Garam Masala 1 tsp
Black Salt a pinch
Turmeric Powder 1/4th 1 tsp
Crushed Vermicelli
Egg 2
Oil (for deep frying)
Method:
1. For chicken mixture, add all the ingredients in a mixing bowl, mix and combine well, while mixing if the mixture seems to become moist, and you can adjust white sauce. Mix well until the mixture holds shape.
2. Grease hands with oil, take a mixture and make cutlets of equal sizes.
3. Dip cutlets into beaten eggs and coat well with crushed vermicelli, now deep freeze for 5-10 minutes to set.
4. Once set for 5-10 minutes in deep freezer, you can deep fry them in hot oil on medium high heat until crisp and golden brown.
5. Chicken & vegetable cutlets are ready, serve them hot with ketchup or mayonnaise.
Beef Keema Samosa
Ingredients for dough:
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp salt
2 tbsp cooking oil
Water as required
Ingredients for filling:
1 kg beef keema
1 tsp red chili powder
1 tsp whole spices powder
1 tsp cumin powder
1 tsp coriander powder
1 tbsp ginger garlic paste
¼ cup coriander leaves
1 tsp turmeric powder
¼ cup onion (Chopped)
1 cup cream
Oil as required
Method:
1. Take a bowl and add flour, salt oil and mix well
2. Add water as required and knead dough
3. Now divide dough into two pieces. Color one piece dough with beetroot juice. Rest it for 10-15 minutes.
4. In a pan heat oil, add onion and cook until translucent
5. Then add ginger garlic paste, beef keema and cook for 15 to 20 minutes until its water dried out.
6. Then add salt, red chili powder, garam masala, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric and cook for 5 to 10 minutes. Then add coriander leaves and mix well. In last add cream and cook it for 2 to 3 minutes. Now filling is ready.
7. Take the dough and gives it chess board shape and fit it with beef filling.
8. Heat oil in a pan and shallow fry it until light golden brown.
9. Now beef keema somosas are ready to serve.