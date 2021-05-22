

Zannat Ara Anny













Chicken Net Crepe Roll



Ingredients:

Boneless chicken 400g

BBQ party skewers 6

Olive oil 1 tbsp

Lemon juice 1 tbsp

Dried oregano 1 tsp

Crushed black pepper 1 tsp

Garlic powder 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Red chili powder 1 -2 teaspoon

Recipe

Bell peppers according to taste

Egg 1



Salt 1 tsp

Milk 1 cup

All-purpose flour 1 cup

Water 1/2 cup



Method:

1. Insert party skewers in chicken pieces and cut it.

2. Pour oil and lemon juice in a small dish. 3. Mix together dried herb oregano and all the spices (black pepper, garlic powder, salt, red chili powder).

4. Brush marinade on chicken pieces and refrigerate it. Allow to sit up to 4 hours or overnight for best results.

5. Whisk egg, salt, milk all-purpose flour and water into a mixing bowl.

6. Make on to three holes in a water bottle with help of a hot nail.

7. Shift this egg milk and flour mixture in that bottle.

8. Grill chicken and veggies. And make net crepes.



Chicken & Vegetable Cutlets

Ingredients:

Chicken Breast- 200gm (boiled & grated)

White Sauce 1/3 Cup

Ginger 1 inch (Chopped)

Green Chilies 2-3 nos. (Chopped)

Fresh coriander leaves 1 tbsp (Chopped)

Veggies: Capsicum 1/3rd cup (Chopped)

Carrots 1/3rd cup (Chopped)

Salt to taste

Recipe

Black pepper powder 1 tsp

Red Chili Powder 1 tsp

Coriander Powder 1 tsp

Cumin Powder 1 tsp

Garam Masala 1 tsp

Black Salt a pinch

Turmeric Powder 1/4th 1 tsp

Crushed Vermicelli

Egg 2

Oil (for deep frying)



Method:

1. For chicken mixture, add all the ingredients in a mixing bowl, mix and combine well, while mixing if the mixture seems to become moist, and you can adjust white sauce. Mix well until the mixture holds shape.

2. Grease hands with oil, take a mixture and make cutlets of equal sizes.

3. Dip cutlets into beaten eggs and coat well with crushed vermicelli, now deep freeze for 5-10 minutes to set.

4. Once set for 5-10 minutes in deep freezer, you can deep fry them in hot oil on medium high heat until crisp and golden brown.

5. Chicken & vegetable cutlets are ready, serve them hot with ketchup or mayonnaise.





Beef Keema Samosa



Ingredients for dough:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp cooking oil

Water as required

Recipe

Ingredients for filling:

1 kg beef keema

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp whole spices powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tbsp ginger garlic paste

¼ cup coriander leaves

1 tsp turmeric powder

¼ cup onion (Chopped)

1 cup cream

Oil as required





Method:

1. Take a bowl and add flour, salt oil and mix well

2. Add water as required and knead dough

3. Now divide dough into two pieces. Color one piece dough with beetroot juice. Rest it for 10-15 minutes.

4. In a pan heat oil, add onion and cook until translucent

5. Then add ginger garlic paste, beef keema and cook for 15 to 20 minutes until its water dried out.

6. Then add salt, red chili powder, garam masala, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric and cook for 5 to 10 minutes. Then add coriander leaves and mix well. In last add cream and cook it for 2 to 3 minutes. Now filling is ready.

7. Take the dough and gives it chess board shape and fit it with beef filling.

8. Heat oil in a pan and shallow fry it until light golden brown.

