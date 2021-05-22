

Macadamia nut, extra virgin macadamia oil now in local market











Macadamia Nut and Extra Virgin Macadamia Nut oil, the Nuttish field brand products of Kenya's famous company Wish Kenya Limited, are available in the Bangladesh market. Extra Virgin Macadamia Nut Oil is packed in different jars like 750-gram, 500-gram, 250-gram, 100-gram, and Macadamia Nut in a 200-gram. TR Trade, the country's importer, has shipped these products in the country's market. Iqbal Hossain Bhuiyan, Chief Executive officer (CEO) of TR Trade, said, "As from the moment, customer can continually purchase Macadamia Nut and Extra Virgin Macadamia Nut Oil of Nuttish Field Brand here in Bangladesh. During the lockdown, anyone can buy those products by online. "