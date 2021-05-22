

ODDPERSON here to celebrate ODD in you!

Born in London and now growing up in Dhaka, ODDPERSON is a new UK clothing brand that takes inspiration from the capital city's rich history of fashion and culture.

ODDPERSON is inspired by western fashion design for the coming-of-age generation that refuses to compromise on principle or style. ODDPERSON believes clothes that celebrate self-expression and inclusivity should be the norm. Comfort meets cool with ODDPERSON collection of contemporary casual men's clothing that features dynamic designs influenced by all the latest trends in music, tech and social media. Be it rebellious or on-trend easy-to-wear clothing, whatever you're after, ODDPERSON serves up versatile styles you'll reach for again and again.

For the first time, a UK designed brand strives to bring its unique aesthetic to Bangladesh with free next day delivery in Dhaka. Customers can always enjoy cash on delivery or cashless payment service at the doorstep while receiving the products.

Currently ODDPERSON is offering an exclusive range of summer wares like Tee, Polo, Shirts, Jeans, Active Wear, Joggers, Shoes and other accessories.

To ODDPERSON, the 'Odd' in you is something to truly be celebrated, so in their own words - KEEP IT ODD!

