Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 8:38 PM
Home Life & Style

Radisson Fun & Adventure Park to open soon

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Radisson Fun & Adventure Park to open soon

Radisson Fun & Adventure Park to open soon

Radisson Blu Dhaka is going to opening of Radisson Fun & Adventure Park. The outdoor park, nestled in the lush gardens of Radisson Blu Dhaka, offers maximum safety in a guarded environment attended by trained instructors.
Catering for a variety of age groups from 1 - 18 years, the park comprises of three distinctive play zones for toddlers, elementary students as well as teenagers. Offering 15 exciting discovery stations, children can choose from an arena of activities such as jumping trampolines, crossing suspension bridges, riding sliders, as well as climbing spider nets. Each station is limited to a maximum of two children at a time ensuring social distancing and maintaining safety and hygiene protocols which command a disinfection of each station after usage. Children can enjoy partially shaded playgrounds as well as access to a children's pool equipped with inflatable water toys and awaiting a massive splash. Showers, lockers, changing rooms, pool beds as well as healthy snack and beverage menus are provided. This one-of-a-kind park will treat the children to an endless day of frolicking fun and adventure.







