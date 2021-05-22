

Yellow now in Khulna

This 3 storey flagship outlet opposite Mojid Shoroni KDA Jam e Masjid will have all the trendy clothings and accessories of all ages just like in Dhaka. It will also have all new Eid collections. This year yellow has brought some twists in their eid collection, which can grab anyone's attention. Gents' collection includes fashionable shirts, T-shirts, polo, formal shirts, Punjabi, jeans; whereas ladies' collection includes salwar-kameez, luxury lawn, sarees and exclusively designed kurti kameez .

They have a huge stock of stylish and fashionable clothes for children.









Yellow, country's one of the top most renowned fashion lifestyle brands, has launched their new outlet in Khulna. They inaugurated their 18th outlet at Sonadanga Majid Sarani in Khulna. The occasion was graced by Hadi SA Chowdhury, Head of Retail Operations, Beximco Yellow; Marketing Manager, Raihan Kabir; Operations Manager, Shahrian Ahmed, Sumit Tarafdar and famous personalities, business representatives of Khulna. Hadi SA Chowdhury expressed that a new horizon has been unveiled for the fashion lovers of Khulna.This 3 storey flagship outlet opposite Mojid Shoroni KDA Jam e Masjid will have all the trendy clothings and accessories of all ages just like in Dhaka. It will also have all new Eid collections. This year yellow has brought some twists in their eid collection, which can grab anyone's attention. Gents' collection includes fashionable shirts, T-shirts, polo, formal shirts, Punjabi, jeans; whereas ladies' collection includes salwar-kameez, luxury lawn, sarees and exclusively designed kurti kameez .They have a huge stock of stylish and fashionable clothes for children.