

In quest of comfortable summer

Obviously there will be massive difference between Men's and Women's summer cloths. While women need to mull many things, Men's summer clothes depend on when exactly they are going out. Even the place they are going to is also important to consider.

There is popular belief that light coloured cloths and cloths with thin, cotton material is perfect for summer. It is actually true because it will give you the comfort and if you are drenched with sweat, it will dry up quickly. Whatever you wear in this scorching summer, just go for light coloured clothes. Light colour doesn't only mean the colour white. Loud or deep colours will feel intolerable in summer. Therefore, most men go for white coloured clothes. It becomes national colour in summer! You can go for ash, sky blue, light green, light brown, purple and any other light or tolerable colour. However, it is not that you cannot wear dark colored clothes in summer in any way. You can colour your summer with any color or shade besides black.

Moreover, focus more on fabric than colour. As guys spend most of the daytime outside, you should keep the matter of comfortable fabric in mind. In that case, nothing could be better than cotton. Clothes made of cotton or loom can be your most comfortable friend in this summer. On the other hand, tight pants or fitted shirts are not suitable for summer.

Just make sure the cutting of the shirt is comfortable for you. Exclusive or expensive shirts won't bring you comfort in this summer. For pants, you can go for dark ash, light grey, off-white, chestnut or biscuit color. You can pair these with any shirt. You can wear a solid color or a cotton check shirt.

T-shirt is another thing which is perfect for summer. While you can still maintain your fashion and style, you can get the utmost comfort with this type of cloths also.





Summer in Bangladesh is not like the European or American country. You will feel the utmost heat during Summer in this region. Not that it is scorching heat out there, you will also sweat severely in this season and a severe discomfort will grip you whenever you will come out of you home comfort. So choosing dress in this season is difficult to some extent because you have to judge everything carefully. While the fashion world have been ever changing, in Summer you can't compromise on your style for the sake of your comfort. So it needs to strike balance between comfort and fashion, which is not easy thing to do.Obviously there will be massive difference between Men's and Women's summer cloths. While women need to mull many things, Men's summer clothes depend on when exactly they are going out. Even the place they are going to is also important to consider.There is popular belief that light coloured cloths and cloths with thin, cotton material is perfect for summer. It is actually true because it will give you the comfort and if you are drenched with sweat, it will dry up quickly. Whatever you wear in this scorching summer, just go for light coloured clothes. Light colour doesn't only mean the colour white. Loud or deep colours will feel intolerable in summer. Therefore, most men go for white coloured clothes. It becomes national colour in summer! You can go for ash, sky blue, light green, light brown, purple and any other light or tolerable colour. However, it is not that you cannot wear dark colored clothes in summer in any way. You can colour your summer with any color or shade besides black.Moreover, focus more on fabric than colour. As guys spend most of the daytime outside, you should keep the matter of comfortable fabric in mind. In that case, nothing could be better than cotton. Clothes made of cotton or loom can be your most comfortable friend in this summer. On the other hand, tight pants or fitted shirts are not suitable for summer.Just make sure the cutting of the shirt is comfortable for you. Exclusive or expensive shirts won't bring you comfort in this summer. For pants, you can go for dark ash, light grey, off-white, chestnut or biscuit color. You can pair these with any shirt. You can wear a solid color or a cotton check shirt.T-shirt is another thing which is perfect for summer. While you can still maintain your fashion and style, you can get the utmost comfort with this type of cloths also.