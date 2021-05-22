Cyclone likely to hit Khulna coasts around May 26: BMD

A low pressure area is very likely to form over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining East-central Bay of Bengal which may intensify into a cyclonic storm and hit the Khulna coastal region around May 26, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in a forecast Thursday.

The cyclonic storm is likely to move northwestward after forming and

reach near Odhisha-West Bengal of India and Khulna coasts of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, a mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions and areas in Sitakunda, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and Sreemangal. It may continue, says the weather forecast commencing 6pm today.

However, an extended outlook for five days following the probable three days of forming the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal forecasts an increase in the rain/storm activity. -UNB







